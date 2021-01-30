Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 24 of 43]

    USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Bible, from Ridgeley, West Virginia, prepares to remotely fire a Mark 38 Mod 2, 25 mm gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Jan. 30, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6520112
    VIRIN: 210130-N-UL352-1027
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 43 of 43], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    DDG 58
    Laboon
    CSG 2

