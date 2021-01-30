USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 1st Class Pritam Preston, from Stockton, California, stows unused ammunnition after a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Jan. 30, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

