Laboon Conducts Operations with Carrier Strike Group 2

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) – Operations Specialist Seaman Jesse Pacheco, from Lake Elsinore, California, handles a line during rigid-hull inflatable boat operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 4, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

