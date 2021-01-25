Laboon Conducts Operations with Carrier Strike Group 2

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) – Engineman Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Azabache, from Paterson, New Jersey, stands starboard lookout watch onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Jan. 28, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

