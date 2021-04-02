Laboon Conducts Operations with Carrier Strike Group 2

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Lesley Arciga, from Grovetown, Georgia, handles a line during rigid-hull inflatable boat operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 4, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 Photo by SN Jeremy Boan