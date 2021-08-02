Partner nations join forces for HA/DR

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai C-2 assigned to the 403 Squadron, taxis at Northwest Field as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. One of the key objectives of this exercise is (HA/DR) operations which will take place at Andersen AFB and Northwest Field, Guam; and Koror and Angaur, Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
