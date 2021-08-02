Partner nations join forces for HA/DR

U.S. Air Force Airmen carry a simulated patient as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. Participants treated a variety of illnesses and injuries including suspected COVID-19 symptoms, heat illness, chest pain and trauma patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
|02.08.2021
|02.11.2021 00:01
|6516727
|210208-F-KM026-0266
|5181x2852
|2.36 MB
|GUAM, US
|1
|0
