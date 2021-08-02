U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai service members participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. The training is designed to reinforce the nations’ ability to respond to a natural disaster occurring in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
This work, Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
