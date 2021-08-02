A simulated patient lays on a table as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. COVID-19 mitigations were in place during training to protect the health of all service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 00:08 Photo ID: 6516718 VIRIN: 210208-F-KM026-0007 Resolution: 6140x4143 Size: 2.85 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.