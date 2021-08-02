Partner nations join forces for HA/DR

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, C-2 assigned to the 403 Squadron, sits on Northwest Field as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. Cope North provides an optimal environment allowing participating nations the opportunity to practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

