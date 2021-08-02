Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 8 of 15]

    Partner nations join forces for HA/DR

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, C-2 assigned to the 403 Squadron, sits on Northwest Field as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. Cope North provides an optimal environment allowing participating nations the opportunity to practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    This work, Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

