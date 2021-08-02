A Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai C-2 assigned to the 403 Squadron, lands at Northwest Field at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 Feb. 8, 2021. This year’s HA/DR operations were led by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, for the first time in the history of Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 00:08
|Photo ID:
|6516720
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-KM026-0129
|Resolution:
|5488x3656
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|GUAM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
