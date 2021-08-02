Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 4 of 15]

    Partner nations join forces for HA/DR

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai service members review medical procedures as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training scenario during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. The members are supporting the exercise’s HA/DR efforts which are intended to enhance interoperability among the partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 00:08
    VIRIN: 210208-F-KM026-0056
    Location: GUAM, US 
    This work, Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Australian Air Force
    Koku Jieitai
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

