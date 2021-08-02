U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai service members review medical procedures as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training scenario during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. The members are supporting the exercise’s HA/DR efforts which are intended to enhance interoperability among the partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 00:08 Photo ID: 6516721 VIRIN: 210208-F-KM026-0056 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.85 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner nations join forces for HA/DR [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.