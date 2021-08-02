Partner nations join forces for HA/DR

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai service members review medical procedures as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training scenario during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. The members are supporting the exercise’s HA/DR efforts which are intended to enhance interoperability among the partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
