Partner nations join forces for HA/DR

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, service member participates in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2021. This year’s HA/DR operations were led by the Koku-Jieitai for the first time in the history of Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021