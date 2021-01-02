Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish KFOR troops conduct ABL patrol [Image 10 of 11]

    Turkish KFOR troops conduct ABL patrol

    KOSOVO

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, walks down a steep path during a foot patrol along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Feb. 1, 2021. The troops navigated steep inclines and thick foliage on a clear winter day. KFOR regularly patrols the ABL to maintain the safety and security of people in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 05:30
    Photo ID: 6507829
    VIRIN: 210201-A-KS612-544
    Resolution: 2117x3215
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turkish KFOR troops conduct ABL patrol [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Turkish Armed Forces
    ABL
    KosovoForce
    As One We Progress

