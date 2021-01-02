Turkish KFOR troop conducts ABL patrol

A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, navigates a moss-covered path during a foot patrol along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Feb. 1, 2021. The troops navigated steep inclines and thick foliage on a clear winter day. The red and white paint on the left signifies that they are on the ABL. KFOR regularly patrols the ABL to maintain the safety and security of people in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
