Turkish KFOR troops ride Blackhawk to conduct ABL patrol

Turkish Armed Forces soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, wait for a signal to board a UH-60 Blackhawk after conducting a foot patrol along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Feb. 1, 2021. The platoon took a flight from Camp Bondsteel to be dropped off at a point on the ABL. KFOR regularly patrols the ABL to maintain the safety and security of people in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
