A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, performs a land mobile radio check during a foot patrol along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Feb. 1, 2021. The troops use the radios to maintain contact with each other throughout as they navigate the terrain. KFOR regularly patrols the ABL to maintain the safety and security of people in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 This work, Turkish KFOR troops conduct ABL patrol [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Tawny Schmit