A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, navigates a moss-covered path during a foot patrol along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Feb. 1, 2021. The troops navigated steep inclines and thick foliage on a clear winter day. KFOR regularly patrols the ABL to maintain the safety and security of people in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 05:30
|Photo ID:
|6507825
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-KS612-408
|Resolution:
|3684x2236
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Turkish KFOR troop conducts ABL patrol [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT