Turkish KFOR troop conducts ABL patrol

A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, ducks beneath branches during a foot patrol along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Feb. 1, 2021. The troops navigated steep inclines and thick foliage on a clear winter day. KFOR regularly patrols the ABL to maintain the safety and security of people in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

