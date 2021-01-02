Turkish KFOR troops conduct ABL patrol

Turkish Armed Forces soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conduct a foot patrol along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Feb. 1, 2021. The platoon took a flight from Camp Bondsteel to be dropped off at a point on the ABL. KFOR regularly patrols the ABL to maintain the safety and security of people in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

