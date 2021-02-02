U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, attends a presentation at the NATO Space Centre during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The Space Centre will support NATO operations, missions and activities in order to increase NATO Space Domain Awareness through the coordination of data, products and services with allies. (Photo courtesy of Headquarters Allied Air Command)
