U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, right, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2021. Raymond met with Guardians and NATO members during his visit and emphasized the central role the nation’s newest service plays in global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

