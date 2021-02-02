U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs apprentice, shows the coin he received from U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, during Raymond’s visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Raymond coined Sanchez for creating the selected USSF motto, “Semper Supra,” meaning “always above.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

