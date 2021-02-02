U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, answers questions from Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs mission partner support section chief, during an interview at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Raymond discussed focusing the service’s efforts to improve command and control infrastructure and how the service integrates across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships
