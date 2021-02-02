U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs apprentice, during a lunch with space professionals at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Raymond recognized Sanchez for creating the selected USSF motto, “Semper Supra,” meaning “always above.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 04:26 Photo ID: 6507761 VIRIN: 210202-F-KY598-2023 Resolution: 2474x3712 Size: 1.22 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships [Image 11 of 11], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.