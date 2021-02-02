U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, center, speaks to U.S. Air Force Airmen and USSF Guardians during a lunch with space professionals at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Raymond answered questions about integrating the force and highlighted Guardians working alongside their USAF and allied partner counterparts to expand operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

