U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, right, meets with U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and Allied Air Command, center, and French air force Lt. Gen. Pascal Delerce, Allied Air Command deputy commander, at the NATO Allied Air Command headquarters during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Raymond’s visit underlined his commitment to establishing deep, enduring relationships with international partners and allies. (Photo courtesy of Headquarters Allied Air Command)

