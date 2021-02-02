U.S. Space Force launches into year two; focuses on integration, partnerships

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, meets with U.S. Air Force and USSF space professionals after holding a town hall during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Raymond discussed the continuation of transitioning Guardians into the USSF, and emphasized the central role the nation’s newest service plays in global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
