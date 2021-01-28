ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honorary Members Program perform self-aid buddy care on a U.S. Army soldier with simulated injuries during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. Participants in the 380th EMDG “Patch Up an Airmen” event tested their ability to respond quickly and effectively perform self-aid buddy care to a soldier with simulated combat injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
