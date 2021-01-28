ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) Honorary Members Program learn how to properly secure stretchers inside an ambulance bus during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. Personnel from across the 380th AEW took part in the 380th EMDG “Patch Up an Airmen” event, where members participated in numerous trainings and exercises designed to familiarize them with the 380th EMDG mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

