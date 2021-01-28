ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Dean, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) technician, demonstrates self-aid buddy care during a 380th EMDG immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. Dean demonstrated proper bleeding control through self-aid buddy care to participants in the 380th EMDG’s “Patch Up an Airmen” event, which was designed to familiarize participants with the Group’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

