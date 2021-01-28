Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honorary Members Program learn proper stretcher procedures during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. The 380th EMDG’s “Patch Up an Airmen” event gave Airmen from around the base the opportunity to see how the 380th EMDG accomplishes their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 00:58
|Photo ID:
|6507709
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-DN281-1199
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
