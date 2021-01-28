ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honorary Members Program learn proper stretcher procedures during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. The 380th EMDG’s “Patch Up an Airmen” event gave Airmen from around the base the opportunity to see how the 380th EMDG accomplishes their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

