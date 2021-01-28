Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) Honorary Members Program receive a briefing prior to a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. The Honorary Members Program was created to familiarize 380th AEW personnel with the missions of different units outside of their own. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 00:58
|Photo ID:
|6507705
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-DN281-1012
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
