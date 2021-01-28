Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event [Image 6 of 8]

    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honorary Members Program talk during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. Members visited the 380th EMDG and took advantage of the opportunity to tour an ambulance bus and ambulance, learn how to secure and load a patient into an emergency vehicle, perform self-aid buddy care for bleeding control, and participate in an exercise with a simulated injured victim. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 00:58
    Photo ID: 6507710
    VIRIN: 210128-F-DN281-1245
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event
    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event
    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event
    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event
    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event
    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event
    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event
    ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    380th AEW
    380th Expeditionary Medical Group
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380th EMDG
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    Honorary Members Program
    Patch Up an Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT