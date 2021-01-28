ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honorary Members Program talk during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. Members visited the 380th EMDG and took advantage of the opportunity to tour an ambulance bus and ambulance, learn how to secure and load a patient into an emergency vehicle, perform self-aid buddy care for bleeding control, and participate in an exercise with a simulated injured victim. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

