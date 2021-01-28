ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event

Participants in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honorary Members Program prepare to lift a stretcher into an ambulance bus during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. Participants in the 380th EMDG “Patch Up an Airmen” event learned the proper techniques to safely and securely lift and load a patient into an ambulance bus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE