U.S. Army Specialist Jayson Gregg, 5-52 Air Defense Artillery combat medic, prepares to be lifted on a stretcher during a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group immersion event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2021. Gregg was responsible for simulating injuries sustained in combat and assisted members with proper self-aid buddy care procedures throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 00:58 Photo ID: 6507711 VIRIN: 210128-F-DN281-1304 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.02 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB Honorary Members Patch Up an Airmen event [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.