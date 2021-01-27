Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization

VICENZA, Italy - Silvia Marchesin, Vicenza for Children member (right) receives some sorted clothes by a Keystone Club member at the VfC facility located in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021.

During the donation ceremony, participants talked about future engagement with VfC considering this as the first of other projects.

