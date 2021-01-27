VICENZA, Italy - Silvia Antonello, Vicenza for Children member shows some of the items after the Child and Youth Services Keystone Club clothing donation taken to the non-profit organization in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021. The gently used clothes for children, four to 14 years old were collected during a drive to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service as part of the youth program.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6506788
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-LU220-867
|Resolution:
|1799x2850
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization
