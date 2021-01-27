Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization

VICENZA, Italy - Silvia Antonello, Vicenza for Children member shows some of the items after the Child and Youth Services Keystone Club clothing donation taken to the non-profit organization in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021. The gently used clothes for children, four to 14 years old were collected during a drive to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service as part of the youth program.

