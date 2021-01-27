Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Silvia Antonello, Vicenza for Children member shows some of the items after the Child and Youth Services Keystone Club clothing donation taken to the non-profit organization in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021. The gently used clothes for children, four to 14 years old were collected during a drive to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service as part of the youth program.

    This work, Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

