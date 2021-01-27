Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization

VICENZA, Italy - (From left) Silvia Antonello, Vicenza for Children member, Danielle Campos, Child and Youth Services youth program Keystone advisor, Keystone Club Treasurer, ninth-grader Charlie Cottle and Matteo Tosetto, Vicenza’s city councilman for social services, family, integration policies and voluntary associations pose for a picture after the clothing donation held at the VfC facility in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021.

