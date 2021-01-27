Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization [Image 1 of 6]

    Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization

    ITALY

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - American students enrolled in the Child and Youth Services Keystone Club donate clothes to Vicenza for Children, (VfC) a non-profit organization the garrison is partnered with in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021. The gently used clothes for children, four to 14 years old, were collected during a drive to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service as part of the youth program.
    In the picture, representatives of the CYS Keystone Club pose for a picture with members of VfC, and Matteo Tosetto, Vicenza’s city councilman for social services, family, integration policies and voluntary associations. During the donation ceremony, participants talked about future engagement with VfC considering this as the first of other projects.

