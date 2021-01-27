VICENZA, Italy - Davisen Poorcelan, Child and Youth Services youth program director (left) and Danielle Campos, CYS youth program Keystone advisor prepare to bring the clothing donation to Vicenza for Children, a non-profit organization the garrison is partnered with in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6506782
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-LU220-748
|Resolution:
|2254x1500
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization
