VICENZA, Italy - Davisen Poorcelan, Child and Youth Services youth program director (left) and Danielle Campos, CYS youth program Keystone advisor prepare to bring the clothing donation to Vicenza for Children, a non-profit organization the garrison is partnered with in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:44 Photo ID: 6506782 VIRIN: 210127-A-LU220-748 Resolution: 2254x1500 Size: 1.62 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.