VICENZA, Italy - American students enrolled in the Child and Youth Services Keystone Club donate clothes to Vicenza for Children, (VfC) a non-profit organization the garrison is partnered with in the town of Marola Jan. 27, 2021. The gently used clothes for children, four to 14 years old, were collected during a drive to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service as part of the youth program.

In the picture, representatives of the CYS Keystone Club pose for a picture with members of VfC, and Matteo Tosetto, Vicenza’s city councilman for social services, family, integration policies and voluntary associations. During the donation ceremony, participants talked about future engagement with VfC considering this as the first of other projects.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:44 Photo ID: 6506775 VIRIN: 210127-A-LU220-286 Resolution: 2718x1800 Size: 2.66 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Youth program donates clothing to non-profit organization [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.