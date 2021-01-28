Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schuhardt, 86th Airlift Wing safety superintendent, leaves the Enlisted Club with his daughter, Elyse Schuhardt, and the rest of his family, after pre-travel COVID-19 testing on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. In addition to active-duty personnel, testing is available for all U.S. civilians and dependents who are traveling for official duty, such as PCS-ing back to the States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

