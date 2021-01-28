U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schuhardt, 86th Airlift Wing safety superintendent, leaves the Enlisted Club with his daughter, Elyse Schuhardt, and the rest of his family, after pre-travel COVID-19 testing on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. In addition to active-duty personnel, testing is available for all U.S. civilians and dependents who are traveling for official duty, such as PCS-ing back to the States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6504967
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-KY598-1101
|Resolution:
|5241x3494
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 7 of 7], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
LEAVE A COMMENT