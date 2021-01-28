U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, conducts a pre-travel COVID-19 test at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. Rapid testing is for official travel to any international area that accepts antigen testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:00 Photo ID: 6504965 VIRIN: 210128-F-KY598-1033 Resolution: 5070x3380 Size: 10.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 7 of 7], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.