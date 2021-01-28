Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, left, conducts pre-travel COVID-19 testing on Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schuhardt, 86th Airlift Wing safety superintendent, and Schuhardt’s family, at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. In order to help travelers adhere to Centers for Disease Control rules, rapid testing is available at the E-Club by walk-in only. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE