U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, left, conducts pre-travel COVID-19 testing on Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schuhardt, 86th Airlift Wing safety superintendent, and Schuhardt’s family, at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. In order to help travelers adhere to Centers for Disease Control rules, rapid testing is available at the E-Club by walk-in only. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6504964
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-KY598-1019
|Resolution:
|4685x3123
|Size:
|12.8 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 7 of 7], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
LEAVE A COMMENT