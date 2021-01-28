Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

Outbound members on official travel or emergency leave await pre-travel COVID-19 testing at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron deployed Airmen to provide a rapid COVID-19 testing clinic for Air Force personnel preparing to travel to the United States on official orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
