Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

Outbound members on official travel or emergency leave await pre-travel COVID-19 testing at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron deployed Airmen to provide a rapid COVID-19 testing clinic for Air Force personnel preparing to travel to the United States on official orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE