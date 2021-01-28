Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 1 of 7]

    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Outbound members on official travel or emergency leave await pre-travel COVID-19 testing at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron deployed Airmen to provide a rapid COVID-19 testing clinic for Air Force personnel preparing to travel to the United States on official orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6504961
    VIRIN: 210128-F-KY598-1012
    Resolution: 4466x2977
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 7 of 7], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    E-Club
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM
    pre-travel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT