Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, prepares a pre-travel COVID-19 test at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Jan. 28, 2021. The rapid antigen test provides results in just minutes, allowing members to final-out and move on to their next location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE