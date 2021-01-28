Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, uses a cotton swab to conduct a pre-travel COVID-19 test on Lucas Schuhardt, son of Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schuhardt, 86th Airlift Wing safety superintendent, left, at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The rapid antigen tests use anterior, as opposed to posterior, nasal swabbing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

