    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 6 of 7]

    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, uses a cotton swab to conduct a pre-travel COVID-19 test on Lucas Schuhardt, son of Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schuhardt, 86th Airlift Wing safety superintendent, left, at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The rapid antigen tests use anterior, as opposed to posterior, nasal swabbing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Ramstein Air Base

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    E-Club
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM
    pre-travel

