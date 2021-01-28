U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, uses a cotton swab to conduct a pre-travel COVID-19 test on Lucas Schuhardt, son of Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Schuhardt, 86th Airlift Wing safety superintendent, left, at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The rapid antigen tests use anterior, as opposed to posterior, nasal swabbing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6504966
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-KY598-1021
|Resolution:
|5211x3474
|Size:
|19.72 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 7 of 7], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club
LEAVE A COMMENT