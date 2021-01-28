Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniela Kittrell, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron COVID operations medical technician, left, and Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th HCOS medical technician, administer pre-travel COVID-19 testing at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control now requires all air passengers age two and up to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
