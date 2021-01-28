Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 2 of 7]

    Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniela Kittrell, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron COVID operations medical technician, left, and Senior Airman Marquis Barney, 86th HCOS medical technician, administer pre-travel COVID-19 testing at the Enlisted Club on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control now requires all air passengers age two and up to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6504962
    VIRIN: 210128-F-KY598-1059
    Resolution: 5103x3402
    Size: 11.51 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club [Image 7 of 7], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    E-Club
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM
    pre-travel

