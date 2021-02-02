Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club

The 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron deployed Airmen to provide a rapid COVID-19 testing clinic for Air Force personnel preparing to travel to the United States on official orders.



The Centers for Disease Control now requires all air passengers age two and up to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their flight. The rapid antigen test provides results in just minutes, allowing members to final-out and move on to their next location.



In order to help travelers adhere to CDC rules, rapid testing is available from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Enlisted Club. No appointment is needed, however Defense Travel System orders or emergency leave paperwork is required to verify the travel is for official purposes.



Below are some frequently asked questions we have received regarding rapid testing. For more information please refer to the COVID-19 page at www.ramstein.af.mil.



Are we able to schedule appointments or is rapid testing walk-in only?

The rapid test is walk-in only.



What happens if I test positive on the rapid test?

Anyone who tests positive, must then take a molecular (PCR) COVID-19 test.



How long will it take for me to get results?

Rapid testing results are delivered before you leave the waiting area. You may have to wait up to 30 minutes for your results.



I’ve recovered from COVID-19 recently so an Antigen test could give me a positive result even though I’m not contagious. What do I do?

According to the CDC, you will need a doctor’s note confirming that you have recovered. Please contact your primary care physician if this applies to you. It is also a good idea to check with your specific airline to verify what information they require and in what format they will accept it.



Is it only for those traveling to the states? What about those going to other overseas bases?

Rapid testing is for official travel to any international area that accepts antigen testing. If the destination country requires a molecular (PCR) test, such as Italy, Korea, and Turkey, the travelers will have to call the clinic's COVID/Sick hotline to schedule an appointment to receive a PCR test. Contact information is on our COVID-19 webpage.



What about those who are traveling via the AMC rotator?

Currently those flying via the AMC rotator do not have to have a negative COVID-19 test to travel.



Does this count for civilians who are PCS-ing back to the states?

Yes, testing is available for all U.S. civilians and dependents who are traveling for official duty such as PCS-ing back to the States.



Is there an option to do a cheek swab test? We PCS in March and I would rather my 2- and 4-year-old not have the nasal swab.

Unfortunately, the rapid antigen tests are nasal, but it is anterior instead of posterior, which may be a little easier on children.



Does this apply to Landstuhl Regional Medical Clinic, or just 86th clinic here at Ramstein?

This is intended for Air Force personnel assigned to Air Force installations in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:00 Story ID: 388130 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pre-travel COVID-19 testing at E-Club, by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.